Racist graffiti on three Ballykelly properties being treated as hate crimes
Racist graffiti was spray-painted on three properties, one property in the Fort Drive area and two properties in the Forest Drive area, sometime between 3am and 4am.
PSNI Inspector Roxborough said: “We are treating these reports as not only criminal damage, but as hate crimes which are totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our local community. Hate crime has no place in our society whatsoever and we will be proactive in our approach to identify those involved.”
The inspector added that police are working closely with partner agencies and support groups as enquiries continue.
“We are appealing to anyone who might have been in the areas and who has information which may assist us to contact 101 quoting 141 30/07/24."
Information can also be submitted online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org