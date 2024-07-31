Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Limavady are investigating three separate reports of criminal damage caused to three properties in Ballykelly on Tuesday, July 30.

Racist graffiti was spray-painted on three properties, one property in the Fort Drive area and two properties in the Forest Drive area, sometime between 3am and 4am.

PSNI Inspector Roxborough said: “We are treating these reports as not only criminal damage, but as hate crimes which are totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our local community. Hate crime has no place in our society whatsoever and we will be proactive in our approach to identify those involved.”

The inspector added that police are working closely with partner agencies and support groups as enquiries continue.

“We are appealing to anyone who might have been in the areas and who has information which may assist us to contact 101 quoting 141 30/07/24."