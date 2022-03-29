A number of homes were evacuated after the alert at the Finaghy train halt near Belfast.

There had been significant disruption to the rail network with passengers being bussed from Lisburn to Belfast.

However Translink said this afternoon the train line has reopened.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 29th March 2022 The scene at Finaghy Road north, south Belfast, where police an ATO are attending a security alert. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently in attendance at Finaghy train station, Finaghy Road North following the discovery of a suspicious object in the area.

“A number of homes have been evacuated. Motorists and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area. There are no further details at this stage.”

