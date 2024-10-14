Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man arrested after the death of a 21-year-old woman in Randalstown at the weekend has been released on bail whilst police conduct further enquiries and await the result of toxicology tests.

A post mortem was carried out after the woman’s death in the Main Street area of the town, which was reported to the PSNI on Saturday, October 12.

In a statement issued on Monday (October 14), the PSNI said a 26-year-old man had been arrested in relation to the incident on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A and class C drugs, preventing a lawful burial and perverting the course of justice.

General view of Main Street, Randalstown. Photo: Google

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “Our enquiries into this tragic death are ongoing and I would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Main Street area of Randalstown between Wednesday 9th and the evening of Saturday 12th October, to contact detectives in Antrim on 101, quoting reference number 1644 12/10/24.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.