A man has admitted charges including making a threat to kill a female and possessing, according to his charge sheet, a drill as an offensive weapon.

Gerard McElroy (52), of Creggan Road near Randalstown, also admitted assaulting the female and a male; causing criminal damage to a window; and driving with excess alcohol in breath.

The offences were committed on October 4 last year.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, an interim driving ban was put in place and the case was adjourned to March 18 for a pre-sentence report.