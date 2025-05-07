Randalstown man was caught driving in Antrim less than a month after being banned for a year

Published 7th May 2025
A man was caught behind the wheel less than a month after being banned from driving for a year.

Mark Laverty had been banned in February this year but police then spotted him driving a BMW at Stiles Way in Antrim town on March 7.

The 27-year-old, of The Meadows in Randalstown, has now been sentenced for driving whilst disqualified and absence of insurance for a BMW.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday the defendant was given a four months prison term, suspended for a year, and he was banned from driving for a year.

