Randalstown man was caught driving in Antrim less than a month after being banned for a year
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A man was caught behind the wheel less than a month after being banned from driving for a year.
Mark Laverty had been banned in February this year but police then spotted him driving a BMW at Stiles Way in Antrim town on March 7.
The 27-year-old, of The Meadows in Randalstown, has now been sentenced for driving whilst disqualified and absence of insurance for a BMW.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday the defendant was given a four months prison term, suspended for a year, and he was banned from driving for a year.