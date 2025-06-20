A motorist holding a mobile phone in his hand beside the steering wheel told police he had been leaving a voice note and believed that because it was not up to his ear it did not constitute use.

Details were given by a prosecutor to Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, June17.

Jevgenijs Kurmelous (46), of Church Road in Randalstown, was given five penalty points and was fined £125 on charges of not having proper control of a vehicle and absence of R plates on March 10 this year.