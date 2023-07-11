A Co Antrim motorist who took his partner’s car without permission to take his children to school, has been given a six-month driving disqualification.

Shane Hurrell, aged 30, from Grant Avenue in Randalstown, was also fined £100 for the offence which was detected at Shore Road, Ballyronan, on November 28 last year.

Hurrell was also fined a total of £275 with a £15 offender’s levy for having no insurance for the vehicle and no driving licence on the same date.

His defence solicitor, Stewart Ballentine, told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday that Hurrell would not have been on the road only he had to get his children to school and bring them back home.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Mr Ballentine said the defendant had learned his lesson.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that the defendant should not have been on the road on this occasion.