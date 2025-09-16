Randalstown motorist had driven whilst unfit at 'secluded country lane'

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 16th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
A motorist detected driving whilst unfit at 12.30am on March 9 this year at Farranflugh Lane near Antrim town has been banned from the roads for a year and fined £400.

Kevin Owens (19), of The Oaks, Randalstown, was at Ballymena Magistrates Court. He had no record.

A police patrol noticed a car moving slowly and when they spoke to the defendant he appeared nervous.

His eyes were heavily dilated. A preliminary breath test was zero but drugs were found in his system.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

A defence solicitor said the defendant "comes from good family stock". His parents attended the public gallery at court with the defendant and they were "deeply embarrassed and ashamed" about the matter.

The solicitor said that regardless of the court outcome "rest assured" the defendant will "receive justice at home from his parents".

The defendant, it was said, was surprised by the toxicology report.

The court was told the defendant had parked up, with friends, at a "secluded country lane" and took a "substance" but had "no idea what was in it".

He had no intention of driving until there were "lights upon the laneway" - police.

The defendant was banned from driving for a year and was fined £400.

