Randalstown motorist had driven whilst unfit at 'secluded country lane'
Kevin Owens (19), of The Oaks, Randalstown, was at Ballymena Magistrates Court. He had no record.
A police patrol noticed a car moving slowly and when they spoke to the defendant he appeared nervous.
His eyes were heavily dilated. A preliminary breath test was zero but drugs were found in his system.
A defence solicitor said the defendant "comes from good family stock". His parents attended the public gallery at court with the defendant and they were "deeply embarrassed and ashamed" about the matter.
The solicitor said that regardless of the court outcome "rest assured" the defendant will "receive justice at home from his parents".
The defendant, it was said, was surprised by the toxicology report.
The court was told the defendant had parked up, with friends, at a "secluded country lane" and took a "substance" but had "no idea what was in it".
He had no intention of driving until there were "lights upon the laneway" - police.
The defendant was banned from driving for a year and was fined £400.