A suspected piece of historic munition was removed during a security alert in Randalstown on Thursday (July 3) evening.

Main Street was closed for a period while security personnel responded to the report of a suspicious object.

In an update, the PSNI said: “ Ammunition technical officers attended the scene and safely removed a suspected piece of historic munition.

"The Main Street area has fully reopened to road users and members of the public.

"We would like to thank the public, especially local residents, for their patience.”