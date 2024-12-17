Neillsbrook Park, Randalstown. (Pic: Google).

Police in Antrim are appealing for witnesses in relation to an incident of criminal damage which occurred in the Neillsbrook Park area of Randalstown.

Detailing the incident, which is understood to have happened at approximately midnight on Monday, December 16, a PSNI spokesperson said: “During this incident damage was caused to windows of a property and windows of a vehicle.

“If anyone has any information regarding this, please contact police on 101, quoting police incident reference number 15 of 16/12/24.”