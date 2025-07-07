Randalstown woman fined for wrongfully claiming over £1,000 in benefits
A Randalstown woman was convicted at Antrim Magistrates Court on Monday (July 7) for claiming over £1,000 in benefits to which she was not entitled.
Claire McCrink (42), of The Oaks, claimed Universal Credit totalling £1,155 whilst failing to declare a change of circumstances in relation to capital. She was given a £500 fine.
The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities. McCrink has repaid all monies to the Department.
Suspected benefit fraud can be reported to the Department for Communities anonymously.