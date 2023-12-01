Police officers in Newtownabbey are appealing for information and witnesses following an overnight burglary in the Mallusk area which saw a Range Rover, high-value tools and other items stolen.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detailing the incident, Sergeant Knox said: “It was reported to police that sometime between 11pm on Thursday, November 30 and the early hours of Friday, December 1, a white Range Rover was stolen from outside a property in the Aylesbury Rise area.

“A shed located beside the property was also entered and a number of high-value tools and other equipment was stolen from it.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched an appeal for information following an overnight burglary in Newtownabbey. (Pic: PSNI).

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As part of our enquiries we believe the suspect, who was wearing a dark-woollen hat, blue jacket and light-coloured trainers, accessed the property and removed the items from the shed before making off in the stolen car.

“Our investigation is continuing and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the Aylesbury Rise area around 11pm last night, to make contact with officers on 101, quoting incident reference number 216 01/12/23.

“We would also be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam, CCTV, or mobile footage of the area during these times that we could review.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/