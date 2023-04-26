Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
10 minutes ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit
2 hours ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
3 hours ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
5 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
6 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation

Rasharkin murder probe: man (56) due in court

A man is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court tomorrow (Thursday) charged with the murder of Paul ‘Fez’ O’Boyle.

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Apr 2023, 18:42 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 18:42 BST

Mr O’Boyle (58) died on Monday (April 24) following the report of an assault in Rasharkin on Sunday, April 16.

A 56-year-old man was arrested this morning (Wednesday) and charged by detectives investigating the murder.

Read More
Police launch murder investigation following Rasharkin assault
Ballymena courthouse.Ballymena courthouse.
Ballymena courthouse.