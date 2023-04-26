Mr O’Boyle (58) died on Monday (April 24) following the report of an assault in Rasharkin on Sunday, April 16.
A 56-year-old man was arrested this morning (Wednesday) and charged by detectives investigating the murder.
A man is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court tomorrow (Thursday) charged with the murder of Paul ‘Fez’ O’Boyle.
