Loading...

Rathcoole car fire being treated as ‘deliberate ignition’

Police have launched an appeal for information following a vehicle fire in the Green End area of Rathcoole in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

By The Newsroom
Friday, 27th May 2022, 3:59 pm

One fire appliance from Whitla Fire Station was tasked to the incident shortly after 1.30am.

In a statement issued to this newspaper, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to a car on fire. They used one jet to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 2.02am and the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition.”

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

Urging anyone with information to contact officers, a PSNI spokesperson stated: “Police attended the area of Green End, Newtownabbey at approximately 1.35am following a report of a car on fire.

PSNI

“If you have any information that could assist, please contact police on 101, quoting reference 111 of May 27 2022.”

----

Read More

Read More
Jewellery and electrical goods stolen from Glengormley home