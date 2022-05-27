Rathcoole car fire being treated as ‘deliberate ignition’

One fire appliance from Whitla Fire Station was tasked to the incident shortly after 1.30am.
In a statement issued to this newspaper, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to a car on fire. They used one jet to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 2.02am and the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition.”
Urging anyone with information to contact officers, a PSNI spokesperson stated: “Police attended the area of Green End, Newtownabbey at approximately 1.35am following a report of a car on fire.
“If you have any information that could assist, please contact police on 101, quoting reference 111 of May 27 2022.”
