Rathcoole murder: extension granted for detention of three people arrested

The body of 54-year-old Mr Reynolds was found at North Woodburn Reservoir in Carrickfergus on Monday.

Two men - a 68-year-old and a 32-year-old - were arrested after officers stopped a silver vehicle just before 7am that morning in the Clonmore Green area of Newtownabbey, following a report of suspicious activity.

A 48-year-old woman was arrested yesterday (Wednesday) and police carried out searches of two residential properties in Newtownabbey.

Flowers laid at the scene where the the body of Roy Reynolds was found at Woodburn Reservoir in Carrickfergus. Picture: Kirth Ferris /Pacemaker Press

Police have now confirmed that the Major Investigation Team detectives investigating the murder have been granted an extension for the detention of the three individuals until midnight tonight (Thursday).