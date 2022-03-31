Rathcoole murder: Relatives call for privacy

Roy Reynolds.

The body of Mr Reynolds was found at North Woodburn Reservoir in Carrickfergus on Monday.

Two men - a 68-year-old and a 32-year-old - were arrested after officers stopped a silver vehicle just before 7am that morning in the Clonmore Green area of Newtownabbey, following a report of suspicious activity.

Major Investigation Team Detectives investigating the 54-year-old’s murder arrested a 48-year-old woman and carried out searches of two residential properties in the Newtownabbey area on Tuesday.

In a statement issued today (Thursday) through Macedon Ulster Unionist Party Cllr Robert Foster, Roy’s relatives said: “The loss of Roy on Monday has left a huge void in our lives and we cannot come to terms with his murder.

“Our priority now is to stay strong and support one another, as we all attempt to come to terms with the dreadful events of Monday.

“We urge anyone who has any information, no matter how small it may seem, to contact the PSNI or Crimestoppers.”

The statement added that Roy “was a much loved father, grandfather, brother and friend.”