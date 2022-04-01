Rathcoole murder: Two men charged after body of Roy Reynolds found

Detectives investigating his death have confirmed that a 32-year-old man has been charged with murder and a 68-year-old man has been charged with assisting an offender.

They are due to appear before Laganside Magistrates Court today (Friday, April 1).

A 48-year-old woman has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Roy Reynolds.

News of the murder unfolded after police stopped a silver vehicle just before 7am on Monday morning in the Clonmore Green area of Newtownabbey, following a report of suspicious activity.

Mr Reynolds’ body was discovered later that morning.