Rathcoole murder: Two men charged after body of Roy Reynolds found

A man has been charged with murder after the body of 54-year-old Roy Reynolds was found earlier this week at North Woodburn Dam in Carrickfergus.

By Valerie Martin
Friday, 1st April 2022, 7:26 am

Detectives investigating his death have confirmed that a 32-year-old man has been charged with murder and a 68-year-old man has been charged with assisting an offender.

They are due to appear before Laganside Magistrates Court today (Friday, April 1).

A 48-year-old woman has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Roy Reynolds.

News of the murder unfolded after police stopped a silver vehicle just before 7am on Monday morning in the Clonmore Green area of Newtownabbey, following a report of suspicious activity.

Mr Reynolds’ body was discovered later that morning.

Flowers laid at the scene where the the body of Roy Reynolds was found at Woodburn Reservoir in Carrickfergus. Picture: Kirth Ferris /Pacemaker Press