Rathcoole murder: Two men charged after body of Roy Reynolds found

Detectives investigating his death have confirmed that a 32-year-old man has been charged with murder and a 68-year-old man has been charged with assisting an offender.
They are due to appear before Laganside Magistrates Court today (Friday, April 1).
A 48-year-old woman has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
News of the murder unfolded after police stopped a silver vehicle just before 7am on Monday morning in the Clonmore Green area of Newtownabbey, following a report of suspicious activity.
Mr Reynolds’ body was discovered later that morning.