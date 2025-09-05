Police have issued a renewed appeal for help from the public to locate a man who failed to return to prison after being granted compassionate leave.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raymond (Ray) Lee, who is in breach of his compassionate bail release.

He pleaded guilty in relation to conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and money laundering offences relating to a series of courier frauds in 2020 and 2021 and is awaiting sentencing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ray Lee, who is awaiting sentencing, breached the conditions of his bail while on compassionate leave for a funeral on June 19, 2025 by failing to return to Maghaberry prison.

Raymond Lee. Picture: released by PSNI

He is described as being approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, of slim build, with brown hair.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing directly to Ray Lee to hand himself in.

"We would also ask anyone who has seen him, or who knows of his whereabouts, not to approach him directly but to contact police on 101, quoting reference 918 of 19/06/25.”

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.