Raymond (Ray) Lee: PSNI appeal after man granted compassionate leave fails to return to prison
Raymond (Ray) Lee, who is in breach of his compassionate bail release.
He pleaded guilty in relation to conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and money laundering offences relating to a series of courier frauds in 2020 and 2021 and is awaiting sentencing.
Ray Lee, who is awaiting sentencing, breached the conditions of his bail while on compassionate leave for a funeral on June 19, 2025 by failing to return to Maghaberry prison.
He is described as being approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, of slim build, with brown hair.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing directly to Ray Lee to hand himself in.
"We would also ask anyone who has seen him, or who knows of his whereabouts, not to approach him directly but to contact police on 101, quoting reference 918 of 19/06/25.”
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.