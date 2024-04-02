‘Reckless’ Ballymena scrambler rider narrowly misses hitting multiple pedestrians on pavement
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage in relation to the incident on Easter Sunday morning on the Galgorm Road.
They also want to hear from anyone who was nearly struck by the scrambler.
Officers were conducting routine patrols of the Ballymena area around 9.55am when they saw a male riding an electric scrambler dangerously on the footpath close to the town’s train station.
"The male attempted to make off before officers quickly caught up with him and arrested him for a number of offences including failing to stop, dangerous driving, driving with no licence and driving with no insurance,” a police spokesperson said.
"The rider narrowly avoided injuring multiple pedestrians on the pavement with his reckless driving.
"If you have any information relating to this, or were almost hit by this male, please call 101 and quote reference 462-31/03/2024.”