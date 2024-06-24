‘Reckless’ motorcyclist detected speeding at 138mph in Ballymena

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Jun 2024, 13:04 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2024, 13:06 BST
Police have issued a reminder on the dangers of speeding after a motorcyclist was detected travelling at 138mph in Ballymena on Sunday, June 23.

In a statement, police said: “This is simply reckless and incredibly dangerous, not just for the motorcyclist who is speeding, it also shows a clear disregard for other road users.

"When you are driving at this speed, you drastically increase the risk of a serious collision. This motorcyclist will now have an appearance in court.

A Road Safety Partnership Camera Van detected a motorcyclist speeding at 138mph. Photo submitted by PSNIA Road Safety Partnership Camera Van detected a motorcyclist speeding at 138mph. Photo submitted by PSNI
"Speed kills. Drivers and motorcyclists need to slow down. The responsibility for making our roads safer is a responsibly we all share.

"Road safety is, and will continue, to be a key priority for the Northern Ireland Road Safety Partnership, and the Police Service of Northern Ireland, our primary aim is to prevent people from being killed or seriously injured.

"Don’t drink and drive, slow down, don’t get careless, wear your seat belt and stay off your phone.”