‘Reckless’ motorcyclist detected speeding at 138mph in Ballymena
In a statement, police said: “This is simply reckless and incredibly dangerous, not just for the motorcyclist who is speeding, it also shows a clear disregard for other road users.
"When you are driving at this speed, you drastically increase the risk of a serious collision. This motorcyclist will now have an appearance in court.
"Speed kills. Drivers and motorcyclists need to slow down. The responsibility for making our roads safer is a responsibly we all share.
"Road safety is, and will continue, to be a key priority for the Northern Ireland Road Safety Partnership, and the Police Service of Northern Ireland, our primary aim is to prevent people from being killed or seriously injured.
"Don’t drink and drive, slow down, don’t get careless, wear your seat belt and stay off your phone.”