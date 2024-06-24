Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued a reminder on the dangers of speeding after a motorcyclist was detected travelling at 138mph in Ballymena on Sunday, June 23.

In a statement, police said: “This is simply reckless and incredibly dangerous, not just for the motorcyclist who is speeding, it also shows a clear disregard for other road users.

"When you are driving at this speed, you drastically increase the risk of a serious collision. This motorcyclist will now have an appearance in court.

A Road Safety Partnership Camera Van detected a motorcyclist speeding at 138mph. Photo submitted by PSNI

"Speed kills. Drivers and motorcyclists need to slow down. The responsibility for making our roads safer is a responsibly we all share.

"Road safety is, and will continue, to be a key priority for the Northern Ireland Road Safety Partnership, and the Police Service of Northern Ireland, our primary aim is to prevent people from being killed or seriously injured.