Registered sex offender who 'forgot' to tell police he had moved is ordered to do Community Service

A sex offender who failed to tell police he had moved address claimed he "forgot" to do so.

Michael McCollum (26), with an address listed as Curragh Hill in Carnlough, committed the offence last year when he moved to Derry / Londonderry in connection with studies.

An earlier court was told the defendant had to "quit" a university course after he was informed by police that people were aware of his convictions.

A defence lawyer had said: "He was studying in Derry. He was notified by police that a person or persons had become aware of his previous sexual convictions. As a result of that he had to quit his university course and move home to Carnlough.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

"He instructs then that he suffered a severe bought of depression since this all happened to him, saying he had been staying in bed for a period of time".

The case had been adjourned to February 13 for a pre-sentence report.

The defendant attended Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

A prosecutor said in May last year police learned the defendant had been living at Northland Terrace in Derry / Londonderry.

The defendant admitted the notification offence.

His defence barrister said the notification requirements last until February next year.

The barrister said the defendant "takes full responsibility and and says he just forgot" to make the notification about changing address.

The barrister said the defendant had been "offence-free since 2019" and there is still a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) in place with a number of requirements "which he is adhering to".

The barrister said the defendant has been "assessed as low likelihood of reoffending in the next two-year period".

He said the defendant is aware of the "seriousness" of the offence before the court.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a "very relevant record" including a "significant appearance at Antrim Crown Court in 2016".

He was back at the Crown Court in 2019; 2020 for breaching a SOPO; and he was at court in 2021 for offences dating back to 2018.

The judge said Probation carried out a risk assessment and it was the opinion of a Probation officer who had written in a report: 'This breach of notification requirement does not indicate an increased risk of sexual recidivism but rather appears a misunderstanding and failing on Mr McCollum's part which he is accepting of'.

The judge told the defendant: "The Probation Board do not assess you as currently posing a significant risk of serious harm and you are categorised as being a low likelihood of general reoffending within a two-year period".

Judge Broderick said, "on balance", he was prepared to accept the failure to notify the relevant authorities of his address could be categorised as a "misunderstanding and not as a deliberate attempt to evade supervision or detection".

The judge added: "These are important regulations. They are there to prevent any reoffending and to offer general members of society protection".

The defendant was ordered to do 100 hours of Community Service.