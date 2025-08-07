'Relatively inexperienced' motorist who hit speed of 114mph is banned from driving

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 7th Aug 2025, 12:21 BST
A motorist who hit a speed of 114mph has been banned from driving.

Shea Duffy (20), of Kylemore Park in Derry/Londonderry, exceeded the 70mph speed limit in a BMW on the M2 motorway at Rathbeg near Antrim town on June 7 this year.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, a defence lawyer said the defendant, who had no record, accepts it was an "unacceptable, dangerous, speed" and had been "foolish".

The lawyer said the defendant had received a phone call from his girlfriend who was working in Belfast and was "being harassed by an ex-partner".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

The defendant was making his way to Belfast to take her home when he was caught speeding. District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "particularly high speed".

He said the defendant was a "relatively inexperienced driver" having passed his test in April 2023 and "to be driving at 114mph with only two years experience is bordering on dangerous".

The judge told the defendant: "I know you felt you were going to some kind of emergency but really all you were doing was creating a dangerous situation."

He said there had to be a ban for the offence itself and to act as a deterrence to others and disqualified the defendant for two months and fined him £200.

