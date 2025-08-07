A motorist who hit a speed of 114mph has been banned from driving.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shea Duffy (20), of Kylemore Park in Derry/Londonderry, exceeded the 70mph speed limit in a BMW on the M2 motorway at Rathbeg near Antrim town on June 7 this year.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, a defence lawyer said the defendant, who had no record, accepts it was an "unacceptable, dangerous, speed" and had been "foolish".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lawyer said the defendant had received a phone call from his girlfriend who was working in Belfast and was "being harassed by an ex-partner".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

The defendant was making his way to Belfast to take her home when he was caught speeding. District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "particularly high speed".

He said the defendant was a "relatively inexperienced driver" having passed his test in April 2023 and "to be driving at 114mph with only two years experience is bordering on dangerous".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge told the defendant: "I know you felt you were going to some kind of emergency but really all you were doing was creating a dangerous situation."

He said there had to be a ban for the offence itself and to act as a deterrence to others and disqualified the defendant for two months and fined him £200.