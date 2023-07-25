Register
Relatives of sick patients concern after PSNI called to anti-social behaviour on ward of Craigavon Hospital

Visitors to a ward at Craigavon Hospital said they were stopped from visiting sick patients last week due to an incident to which the PSNI was tasked.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:51 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 11:51 BST

One relative said the hospital had ‘stopped visiting’ on 2 North last Thursday (July 20) and told her it was a ‘security alert’.

-

Craigavon Hospital, Co Armagh.Craigavon Hospital, Co Armagh.
She said she was extremely concerned as her mother was a patient. “My mum is on that ward and is very ill. We can’t get to be with her.”

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police received a report of anti-social behaviour at a hospital in the Lurgan Road area of Portadown on Thursday, 20th July.

"Officers attended the scene and spoke with staff. No offences were disclosed. Advice and guidance was provided.”

A spokesperson for the Southern Health and Social Services Trust said: “Visitors were able to attend the ward on this date. Visitors were asked to consider postponing their visit on that day, if possible, due to temporary unforeseen circumstances.”