Visitors to a ward at Craigavon Hospital said they were stopped from visiting sick patients last week due to an incident to which the PSNI was tasked.

One relative said the hospital had ‘stopped visiting’ on 2 North last Thursday (July 20) and told her it was a ‘security alert’.

Craigavon Hospital, Co Armagh.

She said she was extremely concerned as her mother was a patient. “My mum is on that ward and is very ill. We can’t get to be with her.”

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police received a report of anti-social behaviour at a hospital in the Lurgan Road area of Portadown on Thursday, 20th July.

"Officers attended the scene and spoke with staff. No offences were disclosed. Advice and guidance was provided.”