One relative said the hospital had ‘stopped visiting’ on 2 North last Thursday (July 20) and told her it was a ‘security alert’.
She said she was extremely concerned as her mother was a patient. “My mum is on that ward and is very ill. We can’t get to be with her.”
A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police received a report of anti-social behaviour at a hospital in the Lurgan Road area of Portadown on Thursday, 20th July.
"Officers attended the scene and spoke with staff. No offences were disclosed. Advice and guidance was provided.”
A spokesperson for the Southern Health and Social Services Trust said: “Visitors were able to attend the ward on this date. Visitors were asked to consider postponing their visit on that day, if possible, due to temporary unforeseen circumstances.”