A man who is currently on remand in Maghaberry jail has pleaded guilty to assaulting a prison officer.

John Thomas Patrick Doran, 57, whose address was given as Keggall Road, Camlough, Newry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court via videolink from Maghaberry Prison.

The court heard that on June 11, 2022 the injured party was on duty at Maghaberry Prison when the defendant became very angry and aggressive, saying that he hadn’t had his telephone call that day.

He punched the prison officer many times to the head and face.

Camlough man sentenced to four months in prison for assaulting a prison officer in Maghaberry. Pic by Google

Defence told the court the defendant had “difficulties with alcohol and he wasn’t receiving any support in custody for his alcohol issues.

"It was indicated at the outset there would be a guilty plea and I would ask Your Honour to deal with him as leniently as possible.”