John Thomas Patrick Doran, 57, whose address was given as Keggall Road, Camlough, Newry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court via videolink from Maghaberry Prison.
The court heard that on June 11, 2022 the injured party was on duty at Maghaberry Prison when the defendant became very angry and aggressive, saying that he hadn’t had his telephone call that day.
He punched the prison officer many times to the head and face.
Defence told the court the defendant had “difficulties with alcohol and he wasn’t receiving any support in custody for his alcohol issues.
"It was indicated at the outset there would be a guilty plea and I would ask Your Honour to deal with him as leniently as possible.”
Sentencing the defendant to four months in prison, District Judge Rosie Watters said: “It was a nasty assault.”