Renewed appeal over loyalist murder of minister

Rev David Templeton. Pacemaker.

The Presbyterian churchman had been beaten up in his home in the Mossley area of Newtownabbey, and died of his injuries on March 24, 1997.

However the police have also indicated that, in the absence of any fresh evidence, it could be some time before they get around to actively considering the case.

The PSNI said the murder “currently sits within the caseload of Legacy Investigation Branch (LIB) for future review”.

But it added: “Regrettably, due to the LIB caseload, we are unable to give any undertaking as to when this review will commence.

“We understand the suffering his family continue to go through as they await this review and how difficult it must be for them.

“The case does remain open and any new information about the murder should be brought to the attention of police.”

The LIB had, as of last year, a caseload of about 1,100 cases involving fatalities.

Rev Templeton was unmarried, and held theology degrees from Princeton, USA, and Queen’s University Belfast.

He was attacked at his home at 9pm on February 7 according to the book ‘Lost Lives’, which says the attackers were likely UVF members.

He was hit with nail-studded clubs, fracturing his skull and breaking his legs.

‘Lost Lives’ says that up to 500 mourners attended his funeral in Larne. He was 43.