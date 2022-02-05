Reports of suspicious vehicles in rural areas

PSNI patrols have been stepped up in response to recent reports of suspicious activity in the Mid and East Antrim countryside.
Yesterday (Friday) Ballymena Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted patrols in rural districts following local concerns being raised.
“Unknown vehicles have been observed driving in and around people’s homes, not only during the hours of darkness but also during the day,” said a police spokesperson.
“If you see any vehicles in and around your home and you are concerned and feel something just isn’t right then please contact police on 101 or 999, in the case of an emergency.