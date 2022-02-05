Reports of suspicious vehicles in rural areas

PSNI patrols have been stepped up in response to recent reports of suspicious activity in the Mid and East Antrim countryside.

Yesterday (Friday) Ballymena Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted patrols in rural districts following local concerns being raised.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Unknown vehicles have been observed driving in and around people’s homes, not only during the hours of darkness but also during the day,” said a police spokesperson.