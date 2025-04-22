Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Newtownabbey have appealed for information following disorder involving youths over the Easter period.

In a social media post on Monday, April 21, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Newtownabbey have dealt with disorder involving youths in the Church Road/Glenmount Road/Longwood Road area. We have received reports of these youths carrying weapons and they have been masked up.

"If you have any information that may assist Police please call us on 101 quoting reference number 1243 of 21/4/25. Alternatively you can provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers.”