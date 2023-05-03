Register
Resident injured in attempted armed robbery at north Belfast house

A man was injured during an attempted robbery at a house in north Belfast this morning (Wednesday).

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd May 2023, 19:48 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 20:31 BST

Police received a report shortly before 2am that a number of men had forced their way into a property in the Pinkerton Walk area.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: "One of the men then pulled out a knife and waved it at the male occupant of the house, who sustained minor injuries to his hand. A second man then assaulted the occupant, punching him in the face. The men then made off in the direction of New Lodge.

"One of the men was described as being 6 ft with dark hair and wearing a dark coloured jacket. The second man was described as being 5 ft 6 with dark hair and wearing a blue hoody."

Detective Sergeant McCartan continued: "Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area, or who may have CCTV, dashcam, or other video footage to contact us on 101, quoting reference 103 of 03/05/23."

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

