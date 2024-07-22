Resident ‘left badly shaken’ after burglar bursts into Castlereagh home and demands money

A resident has been left badly shaken after a man burst into a property in the Castlereagh area of east Belfast and demanded money on Monday (July 22) morning.

Detective Sergeant Ash said: “Shortly after 10.30am it was reported that an unknown man had burst into a property on the Cregagh Road, causing damage to the front door and threatened the occupant before demanding money.

“He then made off from the scene with a sum of cash and a handbag. Luckily the resident was uninjured but has been left badly shaken by their ordeal.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that could assist with enquiries, to contact them on 101.

“The man is described as being approximately 5’ 6 in height, with dark hair and spoke with a southern accent. He was wearing dark bottoms, a dark blue jacket and a dark coloured cap. He also may have been carrying an orange cloth and a set of ladders.”

Anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 448 of 22/07/24.

