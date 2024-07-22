Resident ‘left badly shaken’ after burglar bursts into Castlereagh home and demands money
Detective Sergeant Ash said: “Shortly after 10.30am it was reported that an unknown man had burst into a property on the Cregagh Road, causing damage to the front door and threatened the occupant before demanding money.
“He then made off from the scene with a sum of cash and a handbag. Luckily the resident was uninjured but has been left badly shaken by their ordeal.
“The man is described as being approximately 5’ 6 in height, with dark hair and spoke with a southern accent. He was wearing dark bottoms, a dark blue jacket and a dark coloured cap. He also may have been carrying an orange cloth and a set of ladders.”
Anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 448 of 22/07/24.