Residents return to homes after Co Tyrone security alert ends

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Mar 2025, 11:39 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 11:40 BST

A security alert has ended following enquiries overnight into a suspicious object located in the Urney Road area of Clady, Co Tyrone.

The detection was made shortly after 8pm on Tuesday (March 25). A public safety operation saw a number of residents in the area leave their homes while enquiries were conducted.

Army technical officers attended the scene and after checks, police say, the object was declared as nothing untoward.

In a statement, the PSNI added: “The alert ended shortly before 3.40am today, 26 March, and residents who left their homes were notified they could return to them.

“Police thank the local community, in particular, the residents affected for their understanding and co-operation.”

