Residents return to their homes after security alert in Maghera declared 'an elaborate hoax'
A security alert which led to the evacuation of a number of houses in Maghera on Sunday afternoon, has been declared an elaborate hoax.
Police received a report shortly after 4.35pm of a suspicious object at residential premises in Sunnyside Drive.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “All residents have now returned to their homes and police would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this time. Sunnyside Drive has now reopened following the incident."
The object has been taken away for forensic examination.