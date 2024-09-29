Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police say all residents were safely accounted for after extensive damage was caused to a flat entrance of an apartment building in Antrim.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident on Sunday (September 29).

Detective Sergeant Marks said: “Police received a report at approximately 1pm on Sunday afternoon, of a fire in a communal area at an apartment building in the Craigmore Park area of the town.

"Our officers and our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and tackled the blaze and, thankfully, no injuries were reported and all residents were safely accounted for following the blaze.

Firefighters tackled the blaze. Photo: NIFRS

“We are treating this as a deliberate ignition and extensive damage was caused to a flat entrance within the building.

“Our investigation is underway to determine exactly what happened, who was involved and a motive and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who has

CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could assist our investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 804 29/9/24.” A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.