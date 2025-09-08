A restricted driver has been caught speeding at 125mph on the M2 motorway.

Interceptors from Sprucefield detected the speed as the vehicle was travelling in a citybound direction on Sunday evening (September 7).

Police Antrim and Newtownabbey said when “the Audi eventually stopped it was discovered the driver was an R driver who already has a number of penalty points on their driving licence”.

They added: “A court date now awaits for the driver.”