An 'R' driver detected doing 75mph on the M1 motorway, was fined £185 at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Matthew Lockhart (18), from Tulnavern Road, Ballygawley, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy and handed five penalty points.

Prosecuting counsel told the court the detection was made on June 13 this year at approximately 3.15pm at the Stangmore junction of the M1.

Defence lawyer Noel Dillon said the defendant had been coming towards the end of his restriction.

Mr Dillon said Lockhart was doing a joinery course at the local tech and hoped to start employment in September, so having his licence was “very important”.

He said the defendant, who was accompanied in court by his mother, came from a very responsible family who took the matter seriously.

"This has been a lesson to this young man,” Mr Dillon added.