Restricted driver was caught doing 75mph on M1 at Dungannon

An 'R' driver detected doing 75mph on the M1 motorway, was fined £185 at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 14th Aug 2023, 09:36 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 09:36 BST

Matthew Lockhart (18), from Tulnavern Road, Ballygawley, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy and handed five penalty points.

Prosecuting counsel told the court the detection was made on June 13 this year at approximately 3.15pm at the Stangmore junction of the M1.

Defence lawyer Noel Dillon said the defendant had been coming towards the end of his restriction.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Mr Dillon said Lockhart was doing a joinery course at the local tech and hoped to start employment in September, so having his licence was “very important”.

He said the defendant, who was accompanied in court by his mother, came from a very responsible family who took the matter seriously.

"This has been a lesson to this young man,” Mr Dillon added.

Imposing the penalties, District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Lockhart a high percentage of young drivers are involved in collisions involving speed.