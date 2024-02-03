Retired Lurgan school teacher was three times over the drink driving limit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

William Stephen Cousins, aged 66, from Kensington Manor, Craigavon, admitted the offence.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

A prosecutor told the court that on November 14 last year at 11.08pm, police got a call from a member of the public about a suspected drink driver.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The caller said the driver was ‘swerving all over the road’ before stopping at the Lough Road Filling Station in Lurgan.

The caller said they saw a male get out of the driver’s seat and and a female getting in.

Police found the last address of the vehicle’s owner and went to that area. They stopped a female driver who said her husband had been driving initially. He failed a preliminary breath test and was taken to a police station where his reading was 107 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

A defence lawyer said the defendant was a retired school teacher with no record.

Advertisement

Advertisement

District Judge Francis Rafferty asked: “Did you say no record?” The lawyer said he believed there was a driving matter about 10 years ago. District Judge Rafferty said it was eight years ago and it was an excess alcohol charge.

The lawyer asked the judge to give his client credit for his early plea.

“He is a man of otherwise good character,” said the lawyer, adding the defendant had physical health issues and the loss of his ability to drive would affect him greatly.

The district judge said: “He was three times the limit.”