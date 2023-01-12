A retired teacher drove off after reversing into a parked car at the Texaco service station car park at Maghera, Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday.

Fifty-eight-year-old Richard James Whitla from Karrington Heights, Dundonald, was fined a total of £350 with five penalty points for driving without due care and attention, and failing to remain at the scene of a damage only accident.

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday (January 11) that at 8.10pm on March 28 last year, a member of the public witnessed a van reversing and colliding with the rear of a parked vehicle in the service station car park.

The lawyer said the reporting person claimed the driver made no attempt to check the vehicle he had struck and drove off in the direction of Maghera.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held.

She said police were able to identify the registration number of the vehicle using CCTV and it was ascertained that the van had been hired to the defendant.

When interviewed by police, the defendant accepted that he had been driving the van at the time. He said it had been dark and he felt he had braked on time and had not collided with the other vehicle.

Admitting the offences defence counsel Sean O’Hare explained the defendant was tired after a long day.

Mr O’Hare said Whitla had bought a house in Donegal and had left early in the morning to take furniture over in the van.