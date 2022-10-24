Alliance MLA Eóin Tennyson called for action to tackle anti-social behaviour taking place in the carpark at night.

The carpark in question is open to vehicle users 24 hours a day which has led to noise complaints of revving engines, particularly on Friday and Saturday evenings.

While the store is not open 24/7, there are people working there and dealing with deliveries outside of normal business hours.

Alliance MLA Eóin Tennyson has called for action to tackle anti-social behavior taking place in the carpark at the Tesco site in Craigavon.

PSNI Inspector Browne said: “Police in Lurgan are aware of reports of anti-social driving within the car park area of Marlborough Retail Park in Craigavon.

“Police received a report on Monday, 5th September at 10.55pm that a number of cars were racing each other with no lights on.

“Further reports were received on Thursday evening, 8th September that cars were being driven around the car park in an erratic and dangerous manner.

“We were made aware that cars were revving loudly and drivers were sounding their horns in the area, causing a disturbance,” said the PSNI Inspector.

“Officers attended and drivers were spoken to and warned about the manner of their driving.

“The area was then extensively patrolled by officers throughout the remainder of the evening to ensure no further issues arose.

“We want to assure nearby residents and business owners that we take such incidents very seriously and those involved in this type of activity need to think seriously about the consequences of their actions.

“We are aware of the negative impact that this type of activity can have on the local community and would appeal to anyone affected to report anti-social activity immediately to ensure a prompt response.

“Patrols will continue in the area to deter further activity of this nature as the safety of road users and local residents is paramount.”

Mr Tennyson said: “Action needs to be taken to alleviate ongoing anti-social behaviour taking place at the Tesco carpark in Craigavon.

"Numerous residents have been in contact with me from the surrounding housing developments to express their frustration about this long running issue.

"Residents have informed me that the sound of revving engines and other activities have woken up sleeping children and has resulted in many having to keep their windows closed so as not to be continually disturbed by the noise on weekend evenings.

“Alliance representatives have contacted Tesco officials to investigate if they have any plans to close off the carpark when the supermarket itself isn’t open. I am hopeful that they will take account of residents’ concerns and work positively to help facilitate a long-term solution for the situation.