Jordan Wright, aged 23, from Village Mews, Richhill, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with a number of driving offences including using a motorbike on the M1 near Moira which was in a dangerous condition, having no driving licence, no insurance, no Vehicle Test Certificate, failing to stop for police and dangerous driving on November 20 last year. He pleaded guilty to all charges.

The defendant crashed into the back of a stationary car near the Moira roundabout. Picture: Google

The court heard that on Monday, November 20 last year at around 4.15pm, police from the Road Policing Unit were on mobile patrol on the M1 westbound between Moira and Lurgan in a liveried police car when they were over taken by a white Suzuki motorbike.

Initial checks showed there was no insurance. As police followed, the bike increased speed before exiting the motorway suddenly at Lurgan, cutting in front of a white van.

Police tried to stop the motorbike on the slip road with blue lights and a siren but the rider failed to stop and a pursuit began with the motorbike going back onto the M1 heading towards Moira. It was spotted speeding at well over 100 mph at times and ‘exceeding 130mph with the police vehicle not gaining on it’, the court was told.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

A prosecutor said the bike was being driven erratically at speeds in excess of 100mph between cars and lorries in both lanes and the hard shoulder ‘overtaking any vehicle that impeded its progress to get away from the pursuing police vehicle’. It was clocked driving in excess of 120mph at the Moira off-slip.

"As it entered the slip road it overtook more motorists before entering the roundabout. Other police tried to ‘sting’ the motorbike on top of the westbound off-slip on the roundabout, however the motorbike weaved through stationary traffic at speed and avoided the stinger.

"The motorbike continued a short distance before the defendant lost control and collided into the rear of a car driven by a member of the public as they were waiting to filter into Moira village in stationary traffic.

"Due to the defendant colliding at approximately 60mph he was conveyed to Craigavon Area Hospital by paramedics as a precautionary measure. He sustained a bruised nose,” said the prosecutor, adding the car driver sustained whiplash type injuries and was in shock. Both vehicles were written off.

The court heard the bike was later examined and several defects, some potentially fatal, were discovered. Inquiries found the bike was manufactured in 1999, the MOT expired in 2019 plus the defendant only held a Provisional driving licence. During interview the defendant made full admissions and appeared remorseful for his actions, the prosecutor added.

District Judge Francis Rafferty, addressing Wright’s solicitor, said: “I know I said previously that I planned to deal with this in a certain way but having been reminded of the full details of the offending, your earlier query as to whether a pre-sentence report would be necessary is a fair assessment.