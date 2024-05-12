Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Co Armagh man, who drove a motorbike at more than 130mph on the M1 while being pursued by police and crashed into the back of a stationary car, has received a suspended jail sentence.

Jordan Wright, aged 23, from Village Mews, Richhill, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with a number of driving offences including using a motorbike on the M1 near Moira which was in a dangerous condition, having no driving licence, no insurance, no Vehicle Test Certificate, failing to stop for police and dangerous driving on November 20 last year. He pleaded guilty to all charges.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Wright to stand in the dock saying he had a look at the nature of the charges adding “You’re better off in there”.

A prosecutor told the court that on November 20 last year at around 4.15pm, police from the Road Policing Unit were on mobile patrol on the M1 westbound between Moira and Lurgan in a liveried police car when over taken by a white Suzuki motorbike.

Initial checks showed there was no insurance. As police followed, the bike accelerated before exiting the motorway suddenly at Lurgan, cutting in front of a white van.

Police tried to stop the motorbike on the slip road with blue lights and a siren but the rider failed to stop and a pursuit continued with the motorbike re-entering the M1 heading towards Moira. It was spotted speeding at well over 100 mph at times and ‘exceeding 130mph with the police vehicle not gaining on it’, the court was told.

A prosecutor said the bike was being driven erratically at speeds in excess of 100mph between cars and lorries in both lanes and the hard shoulder “overtaking any vehicle that impeded its progress to get away from the pursuing police vehicle”. It was clocked driving in excess of 120mph at the Moira off-slip.

"As it entered the slip road it overtook more motorists before entering the roundabout. Other police tried to ‘sting’ the motorbike on top of the westbound off-slip on the roundabout, however the motorbike weaved through stationary traffic at speed to avoid the stinger.

"The motorbike continued a short distance before the defendant lost control and collided into the rear of a Suzuki car driven by a member of the public as they were waiting to filter into Moira village in stationary traffic.

"Due to the defendant colliding at approximately 60mph he was conveyed to Craigavon Area Hospital by paramedics as a precautionary measure. He sustained a broken nose,” said the prosecutor, adding the car driver sustained whiplash type injuries and was in shock. Both vehicles were written off.

The court heard the bike was later examined and several defects, some potentially fatal, were discovered. Inquiries found the bike was manufactured in 1999, the MOT expired in 2019 plus the defendant only held a Provisional driving licence which didn’t permit him to drive a motorbike of that size. During interview the defendant made full admissions and appeared remorseful for his actions, the prosecutor added.

Wright’s solicitor Mr Kevin McCamley said: “He’s a very lucky man not to be standing upstairs (the Crown Court) because someone could have been killed including himself during this, what could only be called, an escapade, a rampage. He made full admissions and was remorseful at his interview. It doesn’t excuse his behaviour.”

Mr McCamley said, that by way of mitigation, Wright is 23 years old and lives by himself.

“He found himself in financial difficulties due to the cost of living crisis and he was losing his job. He managed to secure an interview in Lisburn that day and that’s where he was going. He ultimately gets that employment and is still employed,” he said.

“As you can see from the pre-sentence report, he has been working for employment agencies and is an industrious young man. He has no previous convictions. It seems to me that this is a one-off – a major one-off. I was ask that Your Worship give him full credit for his early guilty plea.

"I don’t need to tell the court that this crosses the custody threshold and it does so in spades. I would ask, that this is someone with previous good character, that the court could, in the circumstances, perhaps stay its hand in relation to an immediate custodial sentence and leave something hanging over his head. He does ask for mercy. He has asked me to apologise to everyone concerned.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “It is quite right that this case could have been prosecuted on indictment. I imagine the reason it wasn’t was because you appear in the court with a clear criminal record. That is what has saved you from a Crown Court sentence.

"Nevertheless, on that date, you put the police at risk, you put other road users at extreme risk and somewhere down that scale you put yourself at significant risk. You exposed people to a real and genuine risk. If you do it again, chances are you may not be so lucky the next time.”

He sentenced Wright to the maximum the magistrates court can impose, a six-month jail term on the dangerous driving charge but suspended it for two years.

"I am giving you no credit for the plea. You were banged to rights,” said the district judge.