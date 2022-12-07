A Richhill man, who injured another man outside a Portadown bar, has been given a six-month jail term suspended for three years.

David Heasley, aged 48, from Richmond Heights, Richhill was accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on August 15, 2021.

Craigavon Court House. INLM0311-117gc

Craigavon Magistrates Court heard that police received a report from the injured party on August 17 last year alleging he had been assaulted in the early hours of August 15.

The injured party claimed he had left Bar Indigo in Thomas Street, Portadown when he was assaulted by a number of males who punched and kicked him, knocking him to the ground.

The injured party was left with inflammation to the shoulder and blurry vision. He sought treatment at hospital and there was a physio referral.

When the PSNI cautioned the defendant in November he said: “I know what this is about.” He was later interviewed and made a largely ‘no comment’ interview.

Heasley’s solicitor Mr Taylor described the incident as ‘deeply unsavoury’.

He said his client had previously lived in England where he operated a fleet company which unfortunately had ceased trading in 2020 due to issues surrounding Covid. He then returned home and lives in the Richhill area with his wife.

"Obviously alcohol was a factor in the commission of this offence. By his own admission he had been drinking spirits from 6pm. There had been conversation which was friendly within the bar. The next encounter with the injured party was outside the bar when he was with another individual who was upset. He reports that the injured party started filming him because he thought the defendant was the cause of this upset which he then took exception to. He took matters into his own hands and he has been quite candid about that in the interview with Probation and he is deeply remorseful for the course he took on that night.”

Mr Taylor said his client is on immune-suppressant mediation and has been diagnosed with arthritis and one leg is nine centimetres shorter than the other. “There would be significant issues in completing a community services order.

"It’s an unpleasant incident and Your Worship may feel that the custodial threshold has been passed. Given his clear record and the remorse he has shown, could I ask Your Worship to suspend any custodial sentence.”

Judge Bernie Kelly said: “This is a serious matter. I am not impressed by the fact that you did not discuss with Probation the mechanics. Reading that I have not a clue how this come about, how you ended up assaulting the injured party and the mechanics of how that assault took place for you to gently side-step all of that. You don’t bother discussing that. That to me shows quite a considerable lack of remorse when you are not prepared to accept responsibility for the actions you took.”

"I am not medically qualified but I strongly doubt that your GP recommends that with your medication you should take copious amounts of alcohol,” asked Judge Kelly to which Heasley responded: “No.”

Judge Kelly told the defendant it amazed her that the ‘medical condition and treatment for same does not prevent you drinking and to excess on this occasion but it does prevent you from undertaking community service’.