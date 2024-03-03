Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jordan Wright, aged 23, from Village Mews, Richhill appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court facing a raft of motoring charges.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

They included using a motor vehicle in a dangerous condition, having no driving licence, having no insurance, having no vehicle test certificate, failing to stop for police and dangerous driving.

A prosecutor told the court that on Monday, November 20 last year at around 4.15pm, police were on patrol on the M1 between Moira and Lurgan. They were overtaken by a white Suzuki GSX R600X motorbike. Officers checked and there was no insurance for the bike.

“As police followed the motorbike it was observed increasing its speed before exiting the motorway suddenly at Lurgan cutting in front of a white van. An attempt was made to stop the motorbike on the slip road by way of blue lights and sirens however the defendant failed to stop and a pursuit commenced.”

The motorcyclist got back onto the motorway heading towards Moira with police after him. Officers noted the bike travelling at ‘well above’ 100mph and at times in excess of 130mph.

The bike was observed to be driven erratically at speeds more than 100mph, swerving between cars and lorries and in both lanes as well as the hard shoulder “overtaking any vehicle that impeded its progress and get away from the pursuing police vehicle”, the court was told.

On approach to the Moira off-slip, the bike was travelling in excess of 120mph and overtook one motorist before entering the roundabout. Police attempted a stinger to stop the driver but he weaved through stationary traffic ‘at speed’ and avoided the stinger.

“As a result of this, the motorbike continued a short distance before the defendant lost control and collided with the rear of a Suzuki car driven by a member of the public as they were waiting to filter into Moira village,” said the prosecutor.

"Due to the defendant colliding at a speed of approximately 60mph he was taken to Craigavon Hospital as a precautionary measure. He sustained a bruised nose. The driver of the other vehicle sustained whiplash injuries and was in shock. Both vehicles were written off,” she said. The prosecutor added that the vehicle was examined and several defects were found. The MOT expired in May 2019 and the defendant only had a provisional driving licence.

When he attended Lurgan Police Station he fully admitted to all the offences during interview and was remorseful for his actions, the court was told.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “Having heard what you have pleaded guilty to, you are in severe risk of jail. I am going to advise you to retain the services of a solicitor.”