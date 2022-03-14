‘Rightful owners’ of stolen handbags sought by police

In a social media post they say on attending and viewing CCTV they “immediately recognised the offenders.”
The post read: “On attending their home address, and with some assistance from the big red key to help us through the door, two suspects have been arrested and over 15 articles of stolen property have been recovered.
“This includes purses, clutch bags, house keys and sunglasses.”
Police are now appealing for the owners to get in touch with them.
The post continued“We are still trying to return this property to their rightful owners. If you believe any of this may belong to you then please contact Police quoting reference 1968 of 12/03/22.
“To top it off, whilst inside the offenders house we also located a quantity of Class A Controlled Drugs.”