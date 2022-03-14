‘Rightful owners’ of stolen handbags sought by police

In a social media post they say on attending and viewing CCTV they “immediately recognised the offenders.”

The post read: “On attending their home address, and with some assistance from the big red key to help us through the door, two suspects have been arrested and over 15 articles of stolen property have been recovered.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This includes purses, clutch bags, house keys and sunglasses.”

Police are now appealing for the owners to get in touch with them.

The post continued“We are still trying to return this property to their rightful owners. If you believe any of this may belong to you then please contact Police quoting reference 1968 of 12/03/22.