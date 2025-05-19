Police are investigating a number of incidents involving young people in the Galgorm and Ahoghill areas reported over the last two weeks.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Offences under investigation include criminal damage and a number of assaults. All of these involve persons under 18. There has been a rise in general anti-social behaviour reported from certain locations in these areas and concerns have been raised by both elected representatives and members of the public.

“Such behaviour is unacceptable. If you are a parent or guardian we would ask you to be aware of where your child is at all times and for respect to be shown to persons and property.