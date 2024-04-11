Road ban and fine for motorist after court is told of 101mph speed
A motorist hit a speed of 101mph in a 70mph zone.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Caoimhe Nixon (33), of Steelstown Village in Derry/Londonderry, was charged in relation to January 11 last year.
The case was dealt with in the absence of the accused at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.
She has been banned from driving for a month and fined £200.