Albert Allen (42), of Glenshane Road near Derry/Londonderry, admitted exceeding a 70mph speed limit on the M2 motorway near Antrim town on October 20 last year.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant told police "I didn't realise I was going so fast".
A defence lawyer said the defendant, who he said is a glamping site owner, was on his way to Belfast and he had sped up to get back into the left lane after a vehicle approached him from behind.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said he takes a "dim view" of motorists doing over 100mph as there can be "fatal" consequences.