Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Road ban for 106mph M2 motorway driver

An Audi A6 driver caught doing 106mph has been banned from the roads for a month and fined £200.

By Court Reporter
3 minutes ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 5:06pm

Albert Allen (42), of Glenshane Road near Derry/Londonderry, admitted exceeding a 70mph speed limit on the M2 motorway near Antrim town on October 20 last year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant told police "I didn't realise I was going so fast".

A defence lawyer said the defendant, who he said is a glamping site owner, was on his way to Belfast and he had sped up to get back into the left lane after a vehicle approached him from behind.

Most Popular
Editorial image.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he takes a "dim view" of motorists doing over 100mph as there can be "fatal" consequences.