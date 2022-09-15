Register
Road ban for Ballyclare motorist

A Ballyclare motorist who had nine penalty points before being caught for a driving licence offence and using a vehicle with insurance has been banned from driving for three months and fined £500.

By Court Reporter
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 6:27 pm

Nathan McErlean (23), of Victoria Road, had offences detected on March 19 this year.

A defence solicitor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant, a mechanic, had thought he was covered by a ‘trade’ insurance policy.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a “poor record”.