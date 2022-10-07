Register
Road ban for Carrick woman who failed to provide specimens and kicked officer

A woman who failed to provide specimens to police and who kicked an officer has been banned from driving for 15 months.

By Court Reporter
Friday, 7th October 2022, 6:25 pm
Carla McGookin (33), with an address listed as Cypress Place, Carrickfergus, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and causing criminal damage to a PSNI vehicle on February 27.

She also admitted failing to provide specimens of breath and blood to police in Larne.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant was spoken to by police and refused a breath sample.

When arrested she kicked a female police officer in the stomach and on the way to custody "spat a number of times" in the police vehicle.

A defence barrister said the defendant had been intoxicated and had "no memory" of the incident and was "embarrassed" when told of what happened.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "This offence is aggravated by kicking the police officer."

The defendant was also fined £475 and ordered to pay £300 compensation to the officer she kicked.