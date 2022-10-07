Road ban for Carrick woman who failed to provide specimens and kicked officer
A woman who failed to provide specimens to police and who kicked an officer has been banned from driving for 15 months.
Carla McGookin (33), with an address listed as Cypress Place, Carrickfergus, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and causing criminal damage to a PSNI vehicle on February 27.
She also admitted failing to provide specimens of breath and blood to police in Larne.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant was spoken to by police and refused a breath sample.
Most Popular
When arrested she kicked a female police officer in the stomach and on the way to custody "spat a number of times" in the police vehicle.
A defence barrister said the defendant had been intoxicated and had "no memory" of the incident and was "embarrassed" when told of what happened.
Advertisement
District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "This offence is aggravated by kicking the police officer."
The defendant was also fined £475 and ordered to pay £300 compensation to the officer she kicked.