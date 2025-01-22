Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorist detected doing a speed of 103mph had previously been in court for causing the death of a man by careless driving.

Details were given at Ballymena Magistrates' Court where Conrad Doole (53), of Mount Street in Coleraine, admitted doing 103mph in an Audi A5 in a 60mph zone - at Ballybogey Road near Ballymoney on September 27 last year.

A defence barrister said: "It was far too fast".

The court heard that in March 2009 the defendant was driving near Bushmills when he struck and killed a man walking greyhounds.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "You would think if you killed somebody and been through that experience and been to the Crown Court and gone to prison you would think then he is the last person who should be doing 103mph in a 60 zone.

"You would think you would be religiously keeping to the speed limit so as to reduce the chance of something similar happening again".

The court heard the defendant had a previous record of 16 convictions including death by careless driving; five excess speeds, reckless driving in 1993; careless driving in 1994; and no insurance and no seat belt in 2008.

For the 103mph speed, the defendant was banned from driving for two months and was fined £300.