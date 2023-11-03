Police followed a Cookstown 'R' driver who was travelling at speeds of between 80 and 100 mph, Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday.

Before the court was 18-year-old Dylan Henry, from Wellbrook Road, who was fined a total of £300 with a £15 offender's levy and banned from driving for six weeks.

Henry admitted being an 'R' driver exceeding 45mph, speeding, and two counts of having an incorrect form of registration mark on May 12 last.

The court heard at approximately 2.10am police were parked in Coagh performing a vehicle checkpoint when the defendant's car passed a 30mph sign at excessive speed. Prosecuting counsel police following the vehicle along the Littlebridge Road and recorded a speed of 100 mph.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court in held. Credit: Google Maps

He said over a distance of one kilometre speeds of between 80 and 100mph were recorded and police were unable to make out the registration number because the numbers were too small and close together.

Counsel said police pulled over the defendant and asked him if he knew what speed he was doing and he replied that he didn't and appeared amused by the interaction.

A defence lawyer said the defendant was not amused and was taking the matter extremely seriously. He explained that Henry had obtained employment and needed his licence to get to and from work.

The lawyer stressed that this was “the only blemish” on his record and he had shown courtesy to the court by attending.