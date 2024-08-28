Road ban for Downpatrick motorist detected speeding at 105mph near Randalstown
A motorist caught speeding at 105mph has been banned from driving for four months and fined £200.
Ryan Fitzpatrick (24), of Fountain Court in Downpatrick, was detected in a 70mph zone near Randalstown, at 2.30pm on June 30 this year.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant had a previously clear record.
A defence lawyer said the defendant, an electrician, was "remorseful" for the "out of character" incident.
He said the defendant was "unfamiliar" with the car, which had been recently purchased at the time, and the speed had "crept up".