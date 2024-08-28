Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A motorist caught speeding at 105mph has been banned from driving for four months and fined £200.

Ryan Fitzpatrick (24), of Fountain Court in Downpatrick, was detected in a 70mph zone near Randalstown, at 2.30pm on June 30 this year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant had a previously clear record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A defence lawyer said the defendant, an electrician, was "remorseful" for the "out of character" incident.

He said the defendant was "unfamiliar" with the car, which had been recently purchased at the time, and the speed had "crept up".